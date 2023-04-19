Duluth police arrest man, 30, for making violent threats on Facebook

DULUTH, Minn. – A 30-year-old Duluth man is in custody after police say he made violent threats Tuesday morning on social media.

Duluth police say they were alerted just before noon about a man "making threats via Facebook." Officers, along with crisis negotiation and tactical response teams, located the man on the 800 block of Charles Avenue, just north of Denfeld High School in central Duluth.

He was taken into custody without incident at about 8 p.m., and he's being held at the St. Louis County Jail.

WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.