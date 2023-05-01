Aerosmith bringing "Peace Out" tour to Xcel Energy Center in November
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Aerosmith fans who don't want to miss a thing will have to walk this way to the Xcel Energy Center to catch the band's farewell tour this fall.
The band's "Peace Out" tour will stop in St. Paul Nov. 13. And if you think there won't be any special guests, dream on. The Black Crowes will open for Steven Tyler and the boys.
Aerosmith announced the tour with a video on social media featuring celebrities reacting to the news.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.
