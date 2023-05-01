Aerosmith bringing "Peace Out" tour to Xcel Energy Center in November

Aerosmith announce farewell tour Aerosmith announce farewell tour 00:29

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Aerosmith fans who don't want to miss a thing will have to walk this way to the Xcel Energy Center to catch the band's farewell tour this fall.

The band's "Peace Out" tour will stop in St. Paul Nov. 13. And if you think there won't be any special guests, dream on. The Black Crowes will open for Steven Tyler and the boys.

READ MORE: The Killers, Imagine Dragons to headline inaugural TC Summer Fest at Target Field this July

Aerosmith announced the tour with a video on social media featuring celebrities reacting to the news.

BREAKING NEWS: @Aerosmith says, PEACE OUT. The Farewell Tour with @theblackcrowes is coming to #MyXEC on November 13! Get more info on the final encore here ✌️ https://t.co/PkAcaVGkIJ pic.twitter.com/jx4ewNrmED — Xcel Energy Center (@XcelEnergyCtr) May 1, 2023

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.