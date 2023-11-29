Adult found dead of gunshot wound near Lake Street in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities said an adult was found shot to death in south Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said "a person down outside" brought officers, along with medics and other first responders, to the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue South around 9 a.m.

The responders found "an unidentified adult with an apparent fatal gunshot wound," police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.