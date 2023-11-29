Watch CBS News
Crime

Adult found dead of gunshot wound near Lake Street in Minneapolis

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Nov. 29, 2023
Morning headlines from Nov. 29, 2023 01:56

MINNEAPOLIS —  Authorities said an adult was found shot to death in south Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said "a person down outside" brought officers, along with medics and other first responders, to the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue South around 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Walter Hill, 59, charged in shooting death of 60-year-old Donald Edmondson

The responders found "an unidentified adult with an apparent fatal gunshot wound," police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 4:19 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.