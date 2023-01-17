Adjunct professor under fire sues Hamline University for religious discrimination, defamation

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An adjunct professor who showed an image of the Prophet Muhammad at a Hamline University art history class, resulting in national attention, is suing the university.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Dr. Erika López Prater alleges religious discrimination and defamation, claiming that Hamline's actions and statements caused Prater significant emotional distress.

Dr. López Prater says her personal and professional reputation -- including future employment aspects -- has been "irreparably harmed."

Comments from Hamline referring to Dr. López Prater's conduct as "undeniably Islamophobic" could potentially harm her ability to obtain a tenure-track position at an institution of higher education, the lawsuit claims.

The Hamline University Board of Trustees Chair Ellen Watters and President Fayneese Miller released a joint statement addressing the lawsuit.