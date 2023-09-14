Watch CBS News
Adam Sandler heading to Target Center this November

MINNEAPOLIS — Actor and comedian Adam Sandler's upcoming tour will make a stop in Minneapolis this fall. 

Sandler, known for hit comedies such as "Happy Gilmore" and "Billy Madison," announced the 25-city tour on Wednesday.

The "I Missed You Tour" kicks off Oct. 12 in Vancouver, British Columbia and will eventually make its way to Minneapolis' Target Center on Sunday, Nov. 12. 

Tickets will be available for the general public on Friday at noon on Ticketmaster.com.  

