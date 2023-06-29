Across the Minnesota border, Hudson fireworks distributors rake in sales ahead of July 4

More Minnesotans going across state lines for firework fun

HUDSON, Wis. – Directly across the St. Croix River, fireworks sales in Hudson, Wisconsin are reaching new heights.

"It gets busier and busier by the day," said Caroline Whaley, who owns Exit 1 Fireworks. "It's just got more energy. There's a lot more energy in here."

Whaley says nearly 85% of her sales in 2022 came in the week leading up to the Fourth of July. Of her customers, she says third-fourths are from across the state line.

"We have some folks from as far away as St. Cloud," she said. "That's a long drive."

Companies like Exit 1 and nearby Fireworks Nation say they saw a surge in fireworks sales during the Coronavirus pandemic, especially as public shows were pulled off the schedule.

Fireworks Nation co-owner Andy Nelson says his product brings people together.

"It doesn't matter what your politics are, or your financial status," Nelson said. "Our customers come in happy and they leave even happier. What can I say? How great is that?"

Like Whaley, Nelson says he sees an influx of customers from Minnesota. Adam Toles made the trip to Hudson from his home in Golden Valley.

"[I'm looking for] real fireworks," Toles said. "Fireworks they won't sell in Minnesota."