"A model for pride": Local rabbi becomes 1st gay man to lead prominent Minnesota synagogue

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The Twin Cities Pride Festival is this weekend. But for the Jewish community, it's also the Sabbath, like every week. Only this Saturday, one rabbi is making history in Minnesota.

Rabbi Aaron Weininger is the first gay man to be promoted to senior rabbi at one of the largest synagogues in the state.

The 27th verse written in the opening chapter of Genesis speaks to G-d's making man "B'tzelem Elohim" -- in the Almighty's image. It's a verse that's also inscribed in the heart and soul of Weininger.

"I think that concept of 'B'tzelem Elohim' inspires me to recognize that there's something to learn from everybody," Weininger told WCCO News. "From the preschool kids running around asking questions to our older adults. When we see G-d's image in each person, there's a relationship that forms and deepens, and we're able to build community from there."

Weininger this month became the new senior rabbi at Adath Jeshurun Congregation, one of the largest and oldest synagogues in Minnesota, dating back to the mid-1800s. The synagogue is affiliated with the Conservative movement, known among American Jews as being more traditional than the progressive Reform and more observant Orthodox.

CBS News

His promotion, thus, is a significant milestone for both the rabbi and his congregation.

"I see it as a big deal that our community did this and we've been doing so much together," Weininger added. "It's not me, it's not anyone of us. This moment is reflective of the kind of process and teamwork we have at Adath."

Indeed, Weininger also credits his predecessor and mentor, Rabbi Harold Kravitz, who recently retired at 36 years at Adath.

Kravitz, too, described his successor's promotion as the culmination of a community-wide effort to learn and evolve, especially considering past debates about the intersection of ancient Jewish law and modernity.

"One of our most highest respected members said to me, 'Rabbi I have one question: Is [Weininger] the best candidate for the job?" Kravitz recalled to WCCO News. "I said he is, and the member said, 'Then there's nothing more to talk about.'"

Weininger is leading a special Sabbath morning service on Saturday for Pride Month. It's at 10:00 a.m. in Loring Park, and open to the whole community.