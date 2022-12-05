Watch CBS News
Aaron Le, man charged in Bloomington restaurant shooting, due in court Monday

By WCCO Staff

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The man accused of shooting and killing another man inside a Bloomington restaurant will make his first court appearance Monday.

Aaron Le is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Tu Phan.

img-1009.jpg
Aaron Le Kay County, Oklahoma

Charging documents and Bloomington police said Le went into Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine and shot Phan on Nov. 23. Police said the motive was jealousy over Phan's alleged involvement with Le's ex-wife.

Le is also accused of shooting and injuring a server at the restaurant. Le was arrested in Oklahoma on Thanksgiving.

Le is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

