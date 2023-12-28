Watch CBS News
A public memorial for slain grocery store employee will be held at the Center for Performing Arts Thursday

Man who stabbed victim with golf club had history of mental illness
MINNEAPOLIS — A public memorial for slain grocery store employee, Robert Skafte, will be held at the Center for Performing Arts from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The 66-year-old was found behind the counter of Oak Grove Grocery in Loring Park on Dec. 8 "with a golf club impaled through his torso," the department said in the news release.   

First responders gave the man "immediate medical aid," police said, and he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. Skafte died at the hospital, despite life-saving efforts, police said. 

Taylor Schulz, 44, has been charged with Skafte's murder. 

According to a criminal complaint, footage from inside the business captured Schultz brutally assaulting Skafte

Authorities were in a standoff outside his apartment for six hours after the killing, before Schultz opened the door and police arrested him, according to the criminal complaint.  

If convicted, Schulz faces up to 40 years in prison.  

Skafte was beloved in the local community with many saying he was very kind and gentle.

"Known him ever since I moved in here 17 years ago. I think he was the neighborhood ambassador, knows everybody. Everybody knows him," said Jon Tevlin, a friend.

Tevlin went on to say, "the irony here is that he was the gentlest person I'd ever met. Just a sweetheart," and, "I can't imagine him provoking anyone, or even fighting back...he was the most peaceful person you could ever meet. I would think that if someone were going to take something from the store, he wouldn't try to stop them. He would let them go. So I'm just really puzzled by this.

Donations to local organizations will be accepted at Thursday's memorial.  

The Center for Performing Arts is located in south Minneapolis on the 3754 Pleasant Ave.

NOTE: The date the video attached to this article originally aired was on Dec. 11, 2023.

