Community Journalism

Man dies at firewood processing facility in central Minnesota, say officials

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A 39-year-old man has died after an accident at a firewood processing plant outside of Little Falls. 

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at a plant at 233rd street just north of Fort Ripley Township. When they arrived on scene, they found the man trapped in a firewood processing machine. 

Sheriff's deputies and first responders attempted to save his life but were not able to. The man died at the scene. 

Chloe is a journalist at WCCO-TV in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at WCCO in 2015.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 3:31 PM CST

