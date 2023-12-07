Man dies at firewood processing facility in central Minnesota, say officials

NEXT Weather: Noon forecast from Dec. 7, 2023

NEXT Weather: Noon forecast from Dec. 7, 2023

NEXT Weather: Noon forecast from Dec. 7, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — A 39-year-old man has died after an accident at a firewood processing plant outside of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at a plant at 233rd street just north of Fort Ripley Township. When they arrived on scene, they found the man trapped in a firewood processing machine.

Sheriff's deputies and first responders attempted to save his life but were not able to. The man died at the scene.