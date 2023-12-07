Crash leaves two dead, two more injured in Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS — At least two people are dead and two more have life-threatening injuries after a serious crash in Minneapolis.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near E. 26th Street and Hiawatha Ave.

Police say that a driver of a Mercedes was traveling south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before crossing the median and hitting a Mustang and one other car.

The driver and a passenger in the third car both died after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Both the drivers of the Mustang and Mercedes received life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that the driver of the Mercedes may have had medical complications before the crash happened.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating. Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation. No arrests have been made.