A sneak peek of the laser light show at Minneapolis' Boom Island

MINNEAPOLIS -- The stage is set for Red, White and Boom in downtown Minneapolis Monday night.

However, the island known as Boom Island won't have any booms from fireworks this year. In fact, this year will be different both in terms of the show - and where you can watch it from.

Dawn Sommers with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) says they are experimenting with something new this year: a laser light show.

RELATED: Where to view fireworks in Minnesota in 2023

It's an experiment for Minneapolis, and a mastered craft for Mark Cannon. He came in from Chicago to run the show. He works with Nu-Salt Laser Light Shows International.

"We do commercials, festivals, we just got done doing Coachella last year, we did Bonnaroo the year before that. Personally I've done commercials for Beyoncé and Adidas," Cannon said.

Nu-Salt Laser Light Shows International

He says there 30 minutes set choreographed to music. The lasers will come from 10 small machines – each with the power to light up an arena.

"There's no cleanup, there's no risk of fire, and then there's no noise pollution either. I know a lot of people have pets or dogs. There's no big booms, your dogs aren't scared," Cannon said.

That's part of why the park board is trying it. It also takes less staff and the cost is much lower: $20,000, compared to a $70,000 fireworks show.

The laser show is also lower in height, meaning you will not be able to see it from far away. But they're going to give it all a try – in the sky.

Sommers says MPRB will evaluate how this year goes and says it is possible fireworks could come back. She says to be able to see the show, spectators will need to be in the park, as the lasers do not go as high as fireworks. There is accessible parking in the park, otherwise there are several lots in the area.

There will be several open parking lots across from the park entrance. They will also have food trucks starting at 8 p.m., with the show starting at 10 p.m.