A look at the Vikings' edge rushers if Danielle Hunter is traded

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mandatory minicamp for the Minnesota Vikings is underway and one notable absence is the team's premier pass rusher, Danielle Hunter.

Hunter, 28, is in the final year of his contract, which would pay him a base salary of $4.9 million this season. He's likely holding out while a contract extension is ironed out.

Addressing the Hunter situation, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said the team feels "very strongly about being solution-oriented" and hopes to have a "really positive outcome."

That being said, contract negotiations can be tricky. Plus, the team is reportedly receiving trade calls for Hunter. The prospect of him being traded is not out of the realm of possibilities.

So, with Za'Darius Smith already gone and Hunter's future with the team uncertain, what does the edge rusher department look like for the Vikings? Let's take a look.

[Note: This position is technically called outside linebacker in the 3-4 defense, as opposed to defensive end in the 4-3 defense]



MARCUS DAVENPORT

Age: 26

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 265 pounds

College: Texas-San Antonio

NFL experience: 6 years

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 27: Marcus Davenport #92 of the New Orleans Saints strip sacks Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome on December 27, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Chris Graythen / Getty Images

The Vikings brought in former New Orleans defensive end Davenport for a one-year deal early in the offseason.

Davenport was the 14th overall pick in 2018 by the Saints, but has struggled with injuries.

The team is hoping Davenport fits in nicely with the new aggressive defensive scheme - and is more productive. While he did have a good pressure rate last season, Davenport only recorded a half of a sack.

His most productive season was in 2021 when he recorded nine sacks and forced three fumbles.

At least at this point, Davenport is expected to be one of the starting edge rushers. Depending on his production, he may stick around past next season.



DJ WONNUM

Age: 25

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 258 pounds

College: South Carolina

NFL experience: 4 years



MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 04: D.J. Wonnum #98 of the Minnesota Vikings hits Mike White #5 of the New York Jets as he attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

Though Hunter and Smith took most of the edge rushing snaps last season, DJ Wonnum was given plenty of opportunities, too. He played just over 50% of the defensive snaps, recording 34 tackles, four sacks, 10 quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

It'll be interesting to see if the Vikings re-sign Wonnum, who will be playing the last year of his contract this season.



PATRICK JONES II

Age: 24

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 264 pounds

College: Pittsburgh

NFL experience: 3 years

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 04: Minnesota Vikings linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) rushes out of his stance during the NFL game between the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings on December 4th, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis, MN. Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jones II had even fewer snaps than Wonnum, playing 26.4% of defensive snaps, but also put up some decent numbers when he was given a chance.

Jones II notched the first two sacks of his career in the Week 6 game against Miami and ended the season with four sacks. Overall, he had 21 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits.

His contract has him in purple through the 2024 season.



LUIJI VILAIN

Age: 25

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 252 pounds

College: Wake Forest

NFL experience: 2 years

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 20: Luiji Vilain #43 of the Minnesota Vikings tackles Brock Purdy #14 of the San Francisco 49ers in preseason play at U.S Bank Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

Like some of the undrafted free agents chosen this year, Vilain may be a diamond in the rough for the Vikings. He was taken following last year's draft out of Wake Forest.

Despite the odds many UDFAs face, he made the 53-man roster and appeared in three games. He didn't see much of the field, however, playing only about 2.9% of defensive snaps. He had two tackles.

And just because it's weird not to mention: Yes, he does have an interesting name.



HONORABLE MENTION

While the aforementioned players are likely to see a bulk of the load, there has been a lot of chatter around this year's UDFA signing Andre Carter II. He was reportedly given one of the largest deals ever given to a UDFA.

The 6-foot-7 edge rusher had 15.5 sacks in 2021 and 3.5 last year for Army.

WEST POINT, NY - OCTOBER 23: Andre Carter II #34 of the Army Black Knights applies pressure against DeVonte Gordon #62 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the game at Michie Stadium on October 23, 2021 in West Point, New York. Getty Images