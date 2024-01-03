A border battle wedding day at U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS — What happens when a Green Bay Packer and a Minnesota Viking fan fall in love?

Well, they get married on the day the Vikings play the Packers, then they go on their honeymoon to the game Sunday night — what else would you expect?

Right before the game, a Packers fan named Denise married a Vikings fan named Jacob. Then they boarded a limo, but not for just a traditional wedding ride.

It was a destination wedding, with the destination being U.S. Bank Stadium for the Vikings-Packers game. Their honeymoon suite was actually on the third deck.

WCCO

The couple met eight years ago, unaware of deal breakers like their favorite teams.

"We didn't know it at the time," Jacob said.

It was a day they will never forget, especially for the Packer bride. The Packers beat the Vikings 33-10.

"I will never forget this and all my friends at home are like, 'You did what?'" Denise said.

But at least a few Vikings fans got to cheer for something at one point in the day.

Sources confirm the couple is still married and speaking after the game. Jacob could not even blame this loss on the referees.