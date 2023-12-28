A 52-year-old man dies after being struck by a motorist in Willmar

WILMAR, Minn. — A 52-year-old man was struck and killed by a motorist on Tuesday.

At approximately 8:07 p.m., Willmar police responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of First Street South and Willmar Avenue.

MORE NEWS: Motorist arrested after hitting bicyclist in Brooklyn Park

According to police, upon arrival officers found the male victim suffering from extensive injuries and receiving first aid from a CentraCare Clinic Security Officer.

The man was transported to CentraCare Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation but what officers have gleamed so far is that the man was crossing the street near the southeast corner of the intersection when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. The vehicle is described as a dark colored, four door sedan.

MORE NEWS: "Like a Hollywood movie:" Man charged in chaotic Christmas day burglary at Tousley Motorsports

After striking the man, the car continued northbound, said police.

Anyone with information — or has video camera footage of the area at the time of the incident — are encouraged to contact Willmar Police at 320-235-2244.

If you'd prefer to remain anonymous, information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.