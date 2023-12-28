Watch CBS News
Motorist arrested after hitting bicyclist in Brooklyn Park

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A motorist was arrested on Wednesday after hitting a juvenile bicyclist in Brooklyn Park.

At approximately 5:33 p.m., Brooklyn Park police officers were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 81 and and West Broadway Avenue. 

According to a press release from the police department, the officers evaluated the victim and found they had sustained moderate injuries. The victim was later transported to a local hospital.

The incident is still under investigation. 

If you know anything about the incident, police encourage you to send in a tip through their anonymous tip line. 

To submit a tip via text message, you can text BPPD and your tip to 847411.

Mackenzie Lofgren

Mackenzie Lofgren is a Web Producer and Digital Content Producer at WCCO. She writes web articles and produces short-form video content used on WCCO's streaming platforms.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 10:31 AM CST

