Motorist arrested after hitting bicyclist in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A motorist was arrested on Wednesday after hitting a juvenile bicyclist in Brooklyn Park.

At approximately 5:33 p.m., Brooklyn Park police officers were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 81 and and West Broadway Avenue.

According to a press release from the police department, the officers evaluated the victim and found they had sustained moderate injuries. The victim was later transported to a local hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you know anything about the incident, police encourage you to send in a tip through their anonymous tip line.

To submit a tip via text message, you can text BPPD and your tip to 847411.