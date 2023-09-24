9th annual Girls in Aviation Day held at Flying Cloud Airport

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Young ladies interested in aerospace were out at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie on Saturday to learn more about the field.

The goal of the event is to help foster and inspire female participation in aviation related jobs.

The girls got to check out an aerospace-themed activities center, various exhibits and hear women speak about what it took to pursue their dreams in aviation.

"Literally there was a young female, already early this morning — she was here eight years ago and now she's a UPS pilot. So it's a real thing, a tangible thing," Mina Carlson said. "So for me, personally, when I see that aha moment, it's triple fold — it's heart bursting, it's all those different things."

This was the ninth year of the event that takes place all across the country.