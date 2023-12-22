8th grader hits 75 foot buzzer beater in JV Lakeville South basketball game

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — The Lakeville South Cougars took on the Farmington Tigers on Tuesday night in a JV boys basketball match up.

With just seconds left on the clock, the teams were tied up. Lakeville South's Nolan Greene intercepted a long pass down the court. His original plan was to hold onto the ball and send the game to overtime. In a game time decision, he decided to through the ball down the court, and ended up sinking a 75 foot shot to win the game. His teammates stormed the court and dog-piled on top of their teammate in celebration.

"I was just shocked. I was like, 'Did that actually just happen?' I thought I was dreaming," said Greene.

What makes this buzzer beater even more of an accomplishment, Greene goes to McGuire Middle School because he's only in 8th grade, making him the youngest member on the JV Lakeville South team.

"It's a cool moment for him, but for our program too. To have someone that young do something like that for our program is really cool," said Dan Kulseth, the JV Head Coach.

Kulseth has never seen a shot like that actually go into the net in his 10 years with the Cougars.

"When it went in, the team went nuts and the fans went crazy. It was a cool experience," said Kulseth.

He says seeing something like that is a reminder to never give up on a game when a comeback seems impossible.

"I guess it'll be a 'Never say die' attitude," said Kulseth.

Greene isn't letting the hype around that big play go to his head.

"It's a lot of luck. You just throw it up there and hope, so I don't think there's that many expectations to have to do it again," said Greene.