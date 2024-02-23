8th annual Guns-N-Hoses Charity Hockey Game honors fallen first responders

First responders hit the ice for the Guns-N-Hoses Charity Hockey Game

BLAINE, Minn. — Hundreds of people packed inside the Super Rink in Blaine Friday to play hockey for a purpose.

Firefighters and police officers traded in their uniforms for hockey sticks for the 8th annual Guns-N-Hoses Charity Hockey Game.

This year proceeds from the game will go to The Front Line Foundation (TFLF). Since 2018, TFLF has financially supported the families of first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Wes Pederson is the organizer behind this charity event. On Friday afternoon he looked around in awe of the show of support.

"This is a show of support beyond anything we've ever seen," Pederson said. "We've generated more donations in the last half hour than I thought we were going to make all night."

This game comes just days after an unimaginable loss in Burnsville. Sunday, Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and fire medic Adam Finseth were killed during a standoff.

TFLF will be donating 100% of the proceeds to the families of the fallen heroes.

Minnesota state trooper Brett Westbrook is finding plenty of comradery and support on the ice.

"The feelings are raw, it's a good way to help with some of those feelings and emotions," Westbrook said.

Lori Nelson drove from Brooklyn Park to cheer on and support her son who's a goalie for the guns team.

"My heart goes out to those families, I feel like it's important for people to come out and support them," Nelson said.

Although the firefighters won the game, everyone left a winner.

Organizers hope to raise $100,000 to benefit Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth.

If you would like to donate to The Front Line Foundation, click here. To donate to the Benevolent Fund, click here.