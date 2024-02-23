Minnesotans continue to offer a helping hand amid two years of war in Ukraine

It's been nearly two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, nonprofits continue to provide aid

Saturday marks the two years since the start of the War in Ukraine.

The violence continues, with soldiers in Ukraine getting outgunned and outnumbered.

As war rages on in Ukraine, the past two years have seen the Ukrainian American Community Center in Northeast Minneapolis transform into a refugee center, helping people like Yulia Tembach and her five-year-old son Yan.

Two years ago is a day Iryna Petrus will never forget.

"Two years back, I woke up from bomb attack and I had my little daughter sleeping next to me and I do remember when I looked at her, I just said 'God please save us,'" said Petrus, now the Community Engagement Manager at the community center.

Petrus escaped on the third day of the war, eventually coming to Minnesota.

In the past two years, she has watched, as hope, and financial support, has continued to fade.

"Better half of the country is destroyed now. Many people were killed and a lot of people died due to stress heart attacks," said Petrus.

"Once in a while you just wake up in the morning and still asking yourself is it really happening," said Artem Artyushkov.

Artyushkov moved from Chaska, Minnesota to Poland along Ukraine's border.

For the past two years, he's worked for humanitarian aid group Alight, helping refugees settle in Poland, while leading projects inside Ukraine, like getting supplies to new moms.

His wish to those back in Minnesota: Don't stop paying attention to what's continuing to happen.

"Not to forget that war is still going on there and people are under pressure, people are losing their life and they're living without defined future," said Artyushkov.

If you'd like to help, Alight is accepting donations here: https://give.wearealight.org/give/393657/#!/donation/checkout