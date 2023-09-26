Watch CBS News
Local News

83-year-old woman dies in fatal car crash near Rochester

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 26, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 26, 2023 01:12

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. -- An 83-year-old woman from La Crosse, Wisconsin died Monday morning after rolling her vehicle into a median on Interstate 90 near Rochester, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the woman was driving eastbound on I-90 near milepost 228 in 2018 Honda HR-V when she rolled into the median. 

MORE NEWS: Police: Mother killed, 2 kids hurt after being struck by motorist in Minneapolis

Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident, and the airbag did deploy in the vehicle. 

More information regarding this incident is planned to be released on Tuesday afternoon. 

WCCO will keep you updated as we learn more. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 11:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.