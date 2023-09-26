83-year-old woman dies in fatal car crash near Rochester

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. -- An 83-year-old woman from La Crosse, Wisconsin died Monday morning after rolling her vehicle into a median on Interstate 90 near Rochester, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the woman was driving eastbound on I-90 near milepost 228 in 2018 Honda HR-V when she rolled into the median.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident, and the airbag did deploy in the vehicle.

More information regarding this incident is planned to be released on Tuesday afternoon.

