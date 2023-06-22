More than 80 pounds of "unapproved meat" seized from international passenger at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS -- A passenger from South Africa had to forfeit more than 80 pounds of "unapproved meat" at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last week, according to customs officials.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the passenger attempted to declare beef biltong -- a type of curried, dried beef -- in his luggage. During an X-ray of his bags, the agency found 83 pounds of beef.

"Unapproved meat" CBS News

He asked it not be seized, but the agency told him "cured and dried beef from South Africa was restricted due to animal diseases, including Foot and Mouth Disease, and it would be seized and destroyed via steam sterilization."

"This interception highlights the vigilance and dedication that our CBP Agriculture Specialists demonstrate, daily," Minneapolis Area Port Director Augustine Moore said. "They ensure that the United States is safe from harmful diseases that could affect our food supply."

USCBP said beef is one of its most commonly seized items, along with pork, plants and fruit.