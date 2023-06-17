79-year-old man dies days after being injured in south Minneapolis house fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials say a 79-year-old man who has seriously injured in a south Minneapolis house fire earlier this month has died.

The fire occurred on the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue South around 10 p.m. on June 9. Crews rescued the man from the fire, but he was hospitalized in serious condition.

On Saturday, the Minneapolis Fire Department said he has since died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.