House fire in south Minneapolis leaves 79-year-old man in serious condition
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 79-year-old man is in serious condition after a house fire in south Minneapolis Friday evening.
Crews arrived to the 2 1/2 story building on the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue South around 10 p.m. Minneapolis Fire Department says there was a large fire showing in the front of the house.
Crews were able to rescue a 79-year-old man from the home. He was taken to the hospital but is in serious condition.
A second alarm was called, and there was some minor fire damage to the exterior of neighboring homes, MFD says.
One firefighter had an ankle injury from stepping in a hole that had burned through the floor. No one else was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
