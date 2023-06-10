House fire in south Minneapolis leaves 79-year-old man in serious condition

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 79-year-old man is in serious condition after a house fire in south Minneapolis Friday evening.

Crews arrived to the 2 1/2 story building on the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue South around 10 p.m. Minneapolis Fire Department says there was a large fire showing in the front of the house.

Crews were able to rescue a 79-year-old man from the home. He was taken to the hospital but is in serious condition.

A second alarm was called, and there was some minor fire damage to the exterior of neighboring homes, MFD says.

One firefighter had an ankle injury from stepping in a hole that had burned through the floor. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.