Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

House fire in south Minneapolis leaves 79-year-old man in serious condition

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

House fire in Minneapolis overnight
House fire in Minneapolis overnight 00:16

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 79-year-old man is in serious condition after a house fire in south Minneapolis Friday evening.

Crews arrived to the 2 1/2 story building on the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue South around 10 p.m. Minneapolis Fire Department says there was a large fire showing in the front of the house.

Crews were able to rescue a 79-year-old man from the home. He was taken to the hospital but is in serious condition.

A second alarm was called, and there was some minor fire damage to the exterior of neighboring homes, MFD says.

One firefighter had an ankle injury from stepping in a hole that had burned through the floor. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 10:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.