Head-on crash in southern Minnesota leaves 7 hurt, including 4 children

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — Seven people, including four children, are hurt after a head-on crash in north Mankato.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on eastbound Highway 14 at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

A motorist in a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on the highway when they crashed head-on with a motorist in a Toyota Highlander that was traveling eastbound. The two vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

There were six people in the Ford Explorer. They include the 36-year-old man who was driving, a 34-year-old female passenger and four children — ages 1, 5, 7 and 13. They are all from Eagle Lake, Minnesota. They all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 36-year-old man and two children, ages 7 and 13, were taken to a Mankato hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The driver of the Toyota and sole occupant, a 66-year-old woman from Mankato, also suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Alcohol was not involved, the patrol said.   

First published on May 24, 2024 / 9:32 AM CDT

