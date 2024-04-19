Watch CBS News
Minnesota State Patrol swears in 35 new troopers

By John Lauritsen

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol swore in 35 new state troopers on Friday.

The cadets took the oath after completing the State Patrol's 68th and 68th training academies. 

The class had cadets from a variety of backgrounds; the first Somali-American state trooper was sworn in, and another had fled unrest in Burma.

The candidates went through what's called the "Experienced Traffic Safety Officer" program and the "Law Enforcement Training Opportunity" program. The latter offers education and training for candidates who have a two-or four-year degree, but no law enforcement experience. 

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan thanked the new graduates and stressed the importance of diversity in the State Patrol. 

"When people who look like Minnesota serve Minnesota, we all do better," she said.

Others being sworn in Friday include a Marine, a man who speaks Spanish as his first language, and another trooper comes from the White Earth Nation.

April 19, 2024

