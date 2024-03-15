67-year-old woman with Alzheimer's missing after leaving St. Anthony home

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. — The St. Anthony Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

According to police, 67-year-old Theresa Johnson on Friday morning left her home in the area of the 2700 block of Silver Lane and has not been seen since. Police say she has advanced Alzheimer's and is non-verbal, but is in good physical shape.

Johnson is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a dark blue fleece and possibly sunglasses. She does not have her phone on her. It's unknown if she has identification.

A picture of Theresa Johnson taken on March 13. St. Anthony Police

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is advised to contact St. Anthony police via Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5231 — or by calling 911.

