6-year-old girl, 3 others hospitalized after central Minnesota crash on Thanksgiving

HILLMAN, Minn. — Four people, including a 6-year-old girl, were hospitalized after a crash in central Minnesota on Thanksgiving.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said the extent of the injuries to all four people is unknown.

The crash occurred around 10:18 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 153rd Street and Sage Road in Leigh Township. A 33-year-old man driving south of 390th Avenue failed to obey a stop sign, the sheriff's office said, and collided with a vehicle driven by a 75-year-old man.

The 75-year-old and his passenger, an 85-year-old woman, were flown to North Memorial Health Hospital. Two passengers in the 33-year-old's vehicle — a 32-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl — were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Leigh Township is about 100 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.