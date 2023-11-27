Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

6-year-old girl, 3 others hospitalized after central Minnesota crash on Thanksgiving

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Nov. 27, 2023
Morning headlines from Nov. 27, 2023 02:52

HILLMAN, Minn. — Four people, including a 6-year-old girl, were hospitalized after a crash in central Minnesota on Thanksgiving.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said the extent of the injuries to all four people is unknown.

The crash occurred around 10:18 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 153rd Street and Sage Road in Leigh Township. A 33-year-old man driving south of 390th Avenue failed to obey a stop sign, the sheriff's office said, and collided with a vehicle driven by a 75-year-old man.

READ MORE: Cole Deiley killed, family members hurt in crash near Elk River, sheriff says

The 75-year-old and his passenger, an 85-year-old woman, were flown to North Memorial Health Hospital. Two passengers in the 33-year-old's vehicle — a 32-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl — were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Leigh Township is about 100 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.

Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 12:44 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.