Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

6 Winona County barns burn from spontaneous combustion

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Several Minnesota barns burn down from hay bails spontaneously combusting
Several Minnesota barns burn down from hay bails spontaneously combusting 00:26

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Minnesota hay barns are bursting into flames all on their own.

Six hay barns have burned in Winona County over the last two weeks. That's three times the number in all of last year.

The county's emergency management department says the hay can overheat and spontaneously combust.   

MORE NEWS: Fireworks destroy boats, damage dock at Lake Minnetonka marina in Orono

10p-vo-hay-barn-fires-wcco3nwd.jpg
Winona Co. Emergency Mgmt.

There are some signs to watch for: A caramel, burning or musty smell; smoke or vapor; and haybales that are hot when you touch them.

The county is urging farmers to check their hay for excessive heat.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 10:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.