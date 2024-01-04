6 charged in drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed fentanyl across Minnesota

President Biden announced new steps to stop flow of fentanyl into US

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Six people have been charged for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed fentanyl throughout the Twin Cities, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Thursday.

Charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl were filed against Cornell Chandler Jr., 24, Robiel Williams, 23, Quijuan Bankhead, 30, Stardasha Davenport-Mounger, 24, Fo'Tre White, 26, and Shardai Allen, 24.

Court documents say the six conspired to distribute fentanyl across Minnesota between August and December 2022.

Several of the defendants are alleged to have traveled to Phoenix to obtain fentanyl pills. The pills would then be hid inside stuffed animals and mailed to addresses in and around the Twin Cities, charges claim.

Dakota, Ramsey and Washington counties initiated a joint investigation into the trafficking ring, resulting in the seizure of over 30,000 grams of fentanyl pills.

In addition to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, White is charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon and one count of possession of a machinegun.