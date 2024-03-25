Watch CBS News
6 boys arrested after armed robbery in Brooklyn Park

By Anthony Bettin

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Six boys were arrested after an armed robbery in Brooklyn Park Sunday night, police said.

The robbery happened on the 5500 block of 84 ½ Avenue North around 9:45 p.m., according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

The victim told officers a group of boys "held guns to his head, took personal property and fled on foot," police said.

Officers found the suspects — six juvenile males — at a nearby home, called them out and arrested them. 

Police searched the home and found two guns and the stolen property.

