6 boys arrested after armed robbery in Brooklyn Park

4 things to know from March 25, 2024

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Six boys were arrested after an armed robbery in Brooklyn Park Sunday night, police said.

The robbery happened on the 5500 block of 84 ½ Avenue North around 9:45 p.m., according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

The victim told officers a group of boys "held guns to his head, took personal property and fled on foot," police said.

Officers found the suspects — six juvenile males — at a nearby home, called them out and arrested them.

Police searched the home and found two guns and the stolen property.