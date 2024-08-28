Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash kills Minnesota man in Luck, Wisconsin

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Aug. 28, 2024
Morning headlines from Aug. 28, 2024 04:09

POLK COUNTY, Wis. — A 56-year-old Princeton, Minnesota man was killed Saturday morning when a pickup truck collided with an SUV in the Village of Luck, Wisconsin.

Around 11 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call three miles east of Luck, where two vehicles had crashed at the intersection of State Highway 48 and County Highway I. 

According to a press release, the pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign on County I and struck the SUV, traveling eastbound. 

The passenger of the SUV, William Van Heel from Princeton, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There was no information about the condition of the driver of the SUV or the four occupants in the pickup truck. 

The Village of Luck is located about an hour northeast of the Twin Cities.  

Mackenzie Lofgren

Mackenzie Lofgren is a web producer and digital content producer at CBS Minnesota. She writes web articles and produces short-form video content used on CBS Minnesota's streaming platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.