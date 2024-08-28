Crash kills Minnesota man in Luck, Wisconsin

POLK COUNTY, Wis. — A 56-year-old Princeton, Minnesota man was killed Saturday morning when a pickup truck collided with an SUV in the Village of Luck, Wisconsin.

Around 11 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call three miles east of Luck, where two vehicles had crashed at the intersection of State Highway 48 and County Highway I.

According to a press release, the pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign on County I and struck the SUV, traveling eastbound.

The passenger of the SUV, William Van Heel from Princeton, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no information about the condition of the driver of the SUV or the four occupants in the pickup truck.

The Village of Luck is located about an hour northeast of the Twin Cities.