50 Cent to stop in St. Paul during "Final Lap Tour"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- 50 Cent, the rap superstar best known for hits like "In Da Club" and "Candy Shop," announced a global tour on Thursday, and he's stopping in St. Paul this fall. 

The "Final Lap Tour" will span from July to November, with a stop at Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 15.

The tour is in celebration of 50 Cent's groundbreaking debut album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'." Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will join 50 Cent for the St. Paul show.

Presale for tickets begins Wednesday, and a limited number of tickets will be available for the general public on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. on the Ticketmaster site.

