5-year-old St. Paul girl dies from injuries in Lake Elmo crash

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — A 5-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a crash on a highway in the east metro over the weekend.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Saturday shortly before 9 p.m., a car was stalled in the left lane of eastbound Highway 36 at Lake Elmo Avenue in Lake Elmo. Another driver hit the vehicle from behind while traveling at "highway speeds," the patrol said.

There were two children in the stalled vehicle, a 5-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, according to the patrol. A 43-year-old man from St. Paul was driving the vehicle. The girl suffered life-threatening injuries, the patrol said, while the injuries to the other two were less serious. All three were taken to Regions Hospital.

MORE NEWS: Adam Fravel's attorneys file change of venue, dismissal motions in Madeline Kingsbury killing case

On Monday, the state patrol confirmed that the girl died from her injuries. She was identified by the patrol as Morgan Rae Petersen.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 47-year-old St. Paul man, was its sole occupant. He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was also taken to Regions Hospital.

NOTE: Video is from Jan. 21, before confirmation of the girl's death.