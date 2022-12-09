Watch CBS News
5 Minnesota Vikings players out with illnesses ahead of Lions game

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EAGAN, Minn. – The Minnesota Vikings were short on players during Thursday's practice, with five members staying off the field due to illness.

Sources tell WCCO's Mike Max that the flu has been going around this week.

Harrsion Smith was out Wednesday, but returned Thursday, wearing a face mask.

C.J. Ham, Danielle Hunter, Theo Jackson and Patrick Peterson were also all out with illnesses.

Christian Darrisaw is on concussion protocol, but is at least able to participate in some activities. There is no word on his status for Sunday afternoon's game against the Detroit Lions.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 6:03 PM

