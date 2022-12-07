Watch CBS News
Vikings call for "winter whiteout" at Christmas Eve game vs. Giants

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Time to break out your away jerseys, Minnesota Vikings fans. The team is calling for a "winter whiteout" when it hosts the New York Giants on Christmas Eve.

The typically purple home crowd will instead look like a fresh coat of Minnesota snow at the Dec. 24 game, which kicks off at noon.

It's unclear whether the Vikings will wear their purple home jerseys or don their white away jerseys -- or even take it a step further and wear their all-white uniforms, pants included. The last time they wore the all-whites was on Monday Night Football this season, when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-7.

The last time the Vikings played on Christmas Eve, they lost to the Green Bay Packers, 38-25, in 2016.

