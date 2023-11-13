5 injured in 3 separate shootings in south Minneapolis Sunday night

MINNEAPOLIS — Five people were injured in three separate shootings in south Minneapolis Sunday night, according to police.

Four of the people shot are expected to survive, while one person has life-threatening wounds, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The first shooting occurred at 32nd Street East and Nicollet Avenue around 10:40 p.m. The victim, a man in his 30s, was evaluated by medics at the scene and refused further medical care.

The second shooting happened about 10 minutes later at Lyndale Avenue South and Lake Street West. Officers responded to the reported shooting and found evidence of gunfire. Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was on the sidewalk when he was shot, and the gunman continued shooting after the man fell on the ground. He ran to a vehicle and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening wounds.

The scene of the third shooting.

The 1300 block of 28th Street West was the scene of the final shooting, which happened around 10:55 p.m. Three people — two teenage boys, 13 and 17, and a 29-year-old man — were shot and taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police said the three victims were inside a home when they were shot from outside.

There have been no arrests in any of the shootings, police said. They are all under investigation.

According to MPD's crime statistics, there have been 5,764 shots fired calls in the city this year and 343 gunshot wound victims. Both marks are down compared to this time last year.

