5 arrested following overnight bank robbery in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Five people were arrested early Tuesday morning after they allegedly stole from an ATM in a Roseville bank.
According to Roseville police, the robbery happened around 4 a.m. at the Great Southern Bank at 1875 County Road B2.
Police found two people in a car that they believe was connected to the robbery. One was arrested while the other fled, but the person who was arrested led the police to Key Inn.
After a two-hour standoff at the inn, police arrested four other suspects.
