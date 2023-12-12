5 arrested following overnight bank robbery in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Five people were arrested early Tuesday morning after they allegedly stole from an ATM in a Roseville bank.

According to Roseville police, the robbery happened around 4 a.m. at the Great Southern Bank at 1875 County Road B2.

Police found two people in a car that they believe was connected to the robbery. One was arrested while the other fled, but the person who was arrested led the police to Key Inn.

After a two-hour standoff at the inn, police arrested four other suspects.