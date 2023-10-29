Watch CBS News
Minneapolis police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV Digital Headlines for Saturday, October 28th, 2023
WCCO-TV Digital Headlines for Saturday, October 28th, 2023 01:12

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say they are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3:45 this afternoon. The shooting took place near 15th and Nicollet Ave near downtown Minneapolis. 

Officers from Minneapolis' 1st precinct were called to the scene. When they arrived they found a man in his late 20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound in a parking ramp. 

Police were able to render aid until EMS arrived. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. 

The man says that he was approached by two masked men in an alley when he was shot. A backpack and phone were taken.

No arrests have been made at this time. 

First published on October 28, 2023 / 7:55 PM

