Minneapolis police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say they are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3:45 this afternoon. The shooting took place near 15th and Nicollet Ave near downtown Minneapolis.

Officers from Minneapolis' 1st precinct were called to the scene. When they arrived they found a man in his late 20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound in a parking ramp.

Police were able to render aid until EMS arrived. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

The man says that he was approached by two masked men in an alley when he was shot. A backpack and phone were taken.

No arrests have been made at this time.