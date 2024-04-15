Impaired driving suspected in northeast Minneapolis crash that injured 4

MINNEAPOLIS — Police believe impairment may have been a factor in a northeast Minneapolis crash that injured two children and two adults Monday evening.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of University Avenue Northeast and Broadway Street Northeast just before 6 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

A man was driving west on Broadway when he rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a red light. Police say that vehicle was then pushed into a third vehicle and the third vehicle was pushed into a fourth.

A woman and her 5- and 6-year-old children in the second vehicle were transported to Hennepin Healthcare. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening, but police did say the children had serious injuries.

The driver of the first car had to be extricated from his vehicle. He went to the hospital for not life-threatening injuries and for blood tests, as police suspect impaired driving played a role in the incident. MPD says the man will be booked into Hennepin County Jail after he is discharged from the hospital.

The occupants of the third and fourth vehicles were not injured, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.