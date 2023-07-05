Watch CBS News
Crime

4 hurt in shooting in southern Minnesota town of Truman

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of July 4, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of July 4, 2023 00:56

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – Four people were hurt in a shooting late Monday night in far southern Minnesota.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 11:43 p.m. in rural Truman, which is about an hour northwest of Albert Lea.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 507-238-4481.

MORE NEWS: In Martin County, businesses are going hog-wild for pig statues

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 8:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.