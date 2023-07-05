4 hurt in shooting in southern Minnesota town of Truman
MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – Four people were hurt in a shooting late Monday night in far southern Minnesota.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 11:43 p.m. in rural Truman, which is about an hour northwest of Albert Lea.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 507-238-4481.
