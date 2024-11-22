NEXT Drive Alert: NB 35W closed in Lino Lakes after tanker truck overturns

NB 35W closed in Lino Lakes early Friday after tanker truck overturns

LINO LAKES, Minn. — An overturned tanker truck has closed down northbound Interstate 35W Friday morning in Lino Lakes.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened at about 3:48 a.m. between County Road 23 and Interstate 35E.

At least one person was hurt but the Minnesota Department of Transportation says no fuel was spilled.

Drivers are being detoured at County Road 23.

Northbound lanes are expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.