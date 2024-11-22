Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

NEXT Drive Alert: NB 35W closed in Lino Lakes after tanker truck overturns

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NB 35W closed in Lino Lakes early Friday after tanker truck overturns
NB 35W closed in Lino Lakes early Friday after tanker truck overturns 00:28

LINO LAKES, Minn. — An overturned tanker truck has closed down northbound Interstate 35W Friday morning in Lino Lakes.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened at about 3:48 a.m. between County Road 23 and Interstate 35E.

At least one person was hurt but the Minnesota Department of Transportation says no fuel was spilled.

Drivers are being detoured at County Road 23.  

Northbound lanes are expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.