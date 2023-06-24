3-year-old girl dies weeks after wrong-way crash on I-694 that killed 2 others

OAKDALE, Minn. -- A 3-year-old girl who was injured on June 1 in a wrong-way crash in the east metro has died.

The crash happened on northbound Interstate 694 near Stillwater Boulevard in Oakdale. Two others also died in the crash.

State Patrol said a driver in a Toyota Corolla was heading the wrong way in the northbound lanes and hit a Pontiac Vibe head-on. The Vibe spun out and hit a third car.

The driver of the Corolla, 28-year-old William Flores-Zamora, died in the crash.

The driver of the Vibe, 32-year-old Alexander Ripka, also died. The 3-year-old girl was a passenger in the Vibe, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She died on Friday evening.

