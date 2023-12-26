Victim of stolen Christmas ornaments receives gifts from community

MINNEAPOLIS — A month ago, we told you the story of a Minneapolis woman who had dozens of valuable Christmas ornaments stolen from her.

"At this point there is so much crime happening, it's so disappointing," said Tynelle Marschall.

But after that grinch-like move, Marschall has experienced a bit of a Christmas miracle.

For Marschall, the season of giving began with someone taking away keepsakes she'd had her entire life.

"I had an ornament from every, single year of my life from my grandparents that they gave me, they had inside the box written "To Tynelle from grandpa and grandma" on the inside," said Marschall.

Just before Thanksgiving, thieves broke into the storage lockers of Marschall's apartment building. The Hallmark ornaments they stole were worth as much as $40 a piece, but with her grandpa passing away last year, it wasn't about the monetary value.

"Obviously it's a first world problem, there are worse things going on in the world. But to lose something of that sentimental value, it's sad," said Marschall.

RELATED: "True grinch" steals woman's Christmas ornaments from Uptown Minneapolis apartment building

But shortly after our story aired, WCCO viewers began to contact her — offering to send Marschall hundreds of similar ornaments for free.

"People have just blown me away with their generosity," said Marschall. "A woman who I didn't know from St. Michael, named Denice, she overnighted me a bunch of Wizard of Oz ornaments which was so sweet."

Marschall estimates that she's had to turn away about a dozen other offers. But she's extremely grateful to everyone who reached out.

And after beginning the holidays with a bare tree, Marschall ended up with more decorations than she could use.

That reassured her that this is truly the season of giving.

"It's incredibly moving and I think it's kind and sweet. And I think it's representative that there is more good in the world than bad," said Marschall. "I'll always be able to go forward and know this was decorated by people who love me and people who don't know me."

She continues to keep an eye on Facebook Marketplace and other websites to see if thieves have been trying to sell here original ornaments. She still holds out hope they'll be returned to her someday.