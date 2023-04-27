Watch CBS News
Crime

3 shot, 1 stabbed in 3-hour stretch in Minneapolis Wednesday night

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- In less than three hours Wednesday night, three men were shot -- one fatally -- and another was stabbed in Minneapolis.

The fatal shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Fourth Street North in the Hawthorne neighborhood. Responding officers found a man in a running car who had been shot multiple times, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. He died in an ambulance before he could be taken to the hospital.

cb7006066e293dea3f7fad822402bb08.jpg
The scene of a fatal shooting on the 2300 block of Fourth Street North in Minneapolis. CBS News

At 9 p.m., and around 11:20 p.m., two more men walked into North Memorial Health Hospital, one shot a single time, the other several. Minneapolis police say both should survive.

Just after 11:30 p.m., near First Avenue and Fifth Street North in downtown, there was a stabbing. Police do not know that victim's condition.

No arrests have been made in any of these four cases.

"These are violent crimes that are occurring, and yeah it's been a busy night," MPD Sgt. Garrett Parten said. "When we talk about statistics, we want to remember these are people."

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 5:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

