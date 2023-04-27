3 shot, 1 stabbed in 3-hour stretch in Minneapolis Wednesday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- In less than three hours Wednesday night, three men were shot -- one fatally -- and another was stabbed in Minneapolis.

The fatal shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Fourth Street North in the Hawthorne neighborhood. Responding officers found a man in a running car who had been shot multiple times, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. He died in an ambulance before he could be taken to the hospital.

The scene of a fatal shooting on the 2300 block of Fourth Street North in Minneapolis. CBS News

At 9 p.m., and around 11:20 p.m., two more men walked into North Memorial Health Hospital, one shot a single time, the other several. Minneapolis police say both should survive.

READ MORE: Minneapolis officials tout lower crime statistics in 2023 so far

Just after 11:30 p.m., near First Avenue and Fifth Street North in downtown, there was a stabbing. Police do not know that victim's condition.

No arrests have been made in any of these four cases.

"These are violent crimes that are occurring, and yeah it's been a busy night," MPD Sgt. Garrett Parten said. "When we talk about statistics, we want to remember these are people."