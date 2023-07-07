Watch CBS News
3 relatives who drowned in waters near Red Wing identified

RED WING, Minn. -- The three relatives who drowned in the Mississippi and Vermillion rivers on Monday have been identified.

The family was gathered on Diamond Island and were swimming in the water when they started to struggle. A man in the group jumped in and pulled out his adult daughter.

However he, along with two others, never resurfaced. Search crews scoured the water and found their bodies on Wednesday morning.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office identified them as 22-year-old Miguel Juan-Jose, 17-year-old Petrona Juan-Jose, and 41-year-old Ke Drer.

The three are from Oakdale. 

Note: The above video first aired on July 5, 2023

First published on July 7, 2023 / 9:22 AM

