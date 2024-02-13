3 mail collection boxes stolen in St. Paul, USPIS says

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three mail collection boxes were stolen and opened in St. Paul last month, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.

USPIS said the boxes "were recovered at a later date" and had been cut open. It's unknown what was in the boxes.

USPIS did not say the original locations of the stolen boxes.

Anyone who has information about the theft or believes their mail was stolen is asked to call 1-888-876-5322 or file an online report by clicking here.

READ MORE: Postal workers rally in Minneapolis over increasing violence