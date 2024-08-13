3 juveniles arrested after allegedly speeding through Edina in stolen vehicles

Minnesota State Patrol gets new logo, and more headlines

EDINA, Minn. — Police arrested three juveniles Tuesday morning after two stolen vehicles sped through the southwest metro.

The incident began with reports of a car theft on the 5100 block of Abercrombie Drive around 6:45 a.m., according to the Edina Police Department.

The group responsible had another stolen vehicle, and while officers headed to the scene, both cars sped away. One vehicle went to St. Louis Park and was later found in Minneapolis, while the other crashed near Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue, police said.

"At that time, the suspects ran away from the crash but one juvenile was immediately arrested by arriving officers," police said. "By 9 a.m., two juveniles were found hiding near 62 and Tracy and were taken into custody."

Police did not give the juveniles' ages, but said charges against all three are pending.