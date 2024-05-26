Watch CBS News
Local News

3 injured in drive-by shooting at St. Paul graduation party

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. report for Minnesota on May 26, 2024
NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. report for Minnesota on May 26, 2024 03:50

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say three people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a graduation party in St. Paul on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on the 1700 block of Rose Avenue East around 7:15 p.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Two women and a man were injured. One woman was shot in the leg while the other had a graze wound to her head. The man had been shot in the stomach.

Police say a black SUV fired shots as it drove past a home where people were gathered at a graduation party.

No arrests have been made and police are working to determine who is responsible.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 651-266-5858.

In North St. Paul, four people were injured at Casey Lake Park — just feet away from another graduation party — on Saturday night.

Police say they are investigating if other "similar" incidents over the weekend are connected.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 11:17 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.