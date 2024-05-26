3 injured in drive-by shooting at St. Paul graduation party

NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. report for Minnesota on May 26, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say three people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a graduation party in St. Paul on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on the 1700 block of Rose Avenue East around 7:15 p.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Two women and a man were injured. One woman was shot in the leg while the other had a graze wound to her head. The man had been shot in the stomach.

Police say a black SUV fired shots as it drove past a home where people were gathered at a graduation party.

No arrests have been made and police are working to determine who is responsible.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 651-266-5858.

In North St. Paul, four people were injured at Casey Lake Park — just feet away from another graduation party — on Saturday night.

Police say they are investigating if other "similar" incidents over the weekend are connected.