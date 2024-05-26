4 hurt in shooting near North St. Paul's Casey Lake Park

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of May 25, 2024

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — A shooting at a Twin Cities park late Saturday night has left four people injured.

North St. Paul police say officers were called to the area of Casey Lake Park at about 10:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting that happened earlier in the evening.

Four people had turned up at an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions have not been released.

Police are still searching for suspects and no arrests have been made, but they believe there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 651-747-2444.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.